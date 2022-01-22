Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 62,985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,143,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,395,000 after purchasing an additional 227,184 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

