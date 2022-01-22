Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

