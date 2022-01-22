Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.