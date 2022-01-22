Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

