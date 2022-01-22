Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $56.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

