Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

