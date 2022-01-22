Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.55. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.