Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1,533.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,879 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 40.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,243 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 68,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 92.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after buying an additional 476,214 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 44.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,061,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after buying an additional 324,410 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

