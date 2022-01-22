Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.01 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.