Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $152.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.90. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

