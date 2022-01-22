Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,048,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 218,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of PGR opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

