Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 16,494 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $337,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,346,000 after buying an additional 995,335 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 139,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

