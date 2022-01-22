Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 24,332 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.