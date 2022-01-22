Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

