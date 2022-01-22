Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

