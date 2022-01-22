Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $342.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

