Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 21,313 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.38 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

