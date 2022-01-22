Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,229 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.15.

Shares of EW stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

