Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 346,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.35% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 73.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 41.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.69. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $49,816.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

