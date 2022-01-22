Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Trading Down 0.3%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $26.98. 22,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is an increase from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

