Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1118 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 64.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

MTR traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 38,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.