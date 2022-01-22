Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $303.17 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day moving average is $344.09. The firm has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $440.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

