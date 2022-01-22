Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,521,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $516,269,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,564,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $531,053,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $13.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,668,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,268,643. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.84 and its 200-day moving average is $344.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.