MetaHash (MHC) Trading Down 31% Over Last 7 Days

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $14.17 million and $1.29 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,209,117,904 coins and its circulating supply is 3,038,411,213 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

