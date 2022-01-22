Mettalex Market Cap Hits $807,590.32 (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $807,590.32 and approximately $395,872.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Mettalex Coin Trading

