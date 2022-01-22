MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,412,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 341,978 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.73% of MGIC Investment worth $425,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 131.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.