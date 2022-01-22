Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.93.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

