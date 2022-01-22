Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,122,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,145,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.80 and a 200 day moving average of $308.88. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

