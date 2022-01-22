Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

MSFT stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.