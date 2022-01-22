Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 38,281 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.88.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.