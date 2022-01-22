Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

