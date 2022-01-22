MidasProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $139,990.21 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $139,990.21 and $74,938.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00045176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

