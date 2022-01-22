MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.94 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00010720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $40.94 million and $127,104.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00278866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,811,618 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

