Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2,199.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Mimecast worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $1,005,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $349,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.91 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

