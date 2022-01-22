Mina Trading Down 35.5% This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00006650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $818.60 million and approximately $81.93 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.88 or 0.06736054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00057666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,538.87 or 1.00029118 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 356,506,590 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

