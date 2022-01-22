Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.84% of Minerals Technologies worth $66,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after buying an additional 535,981 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTX opened at $70.66 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

