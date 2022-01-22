MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $8,706.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,576.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.37 or 0.06820665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00306951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.00826943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00067549 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00254223 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.