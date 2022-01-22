Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.31 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $352.94 or 0.01007898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $1.31 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06837084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.49 or 0.99745621 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 36,204 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

