Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Hits $13.00 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $22.35 or 0.00064038 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and $747,786.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.15 or 0.06847701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.98 or 1.00007544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 581,623 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

