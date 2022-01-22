Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.39 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $1.50 million worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $963.54 or 0.02735288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.09 or 0.06830368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.37 or 0.98821766 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 12,858 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

