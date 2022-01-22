Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.10 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $59.91 or 0.00170198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.43 or 0.06929638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.77 or 1.00064987 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 184,223 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.