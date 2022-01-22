Mist (MIST) Price Reaches $0.0581

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Mist has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mist has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00045156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

