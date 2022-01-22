Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 11,729 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $38,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

