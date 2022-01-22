Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 11,917 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $32,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

NYSE:A opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $157.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

