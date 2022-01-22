Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $36,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.20 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.