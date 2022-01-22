Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $31.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 111,953 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Lyft worth $31,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

