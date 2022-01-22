Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.40 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of ViacomCBS worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $23,097,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

