Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.60 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $33,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,093,000 after buying an additional 427,966 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

