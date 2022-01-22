Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $35.51 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $35,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

NYSE JCI opened at $72.72 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

