Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $39.57 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.25% of MarketAxess worth $39,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $364.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

